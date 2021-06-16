Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.81. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 73,975 shares.

ACHV has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.52). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Bencich purchased 6,000 shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,141 shares in the company, valued at $42,987. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 8,754,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 87,545 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. 14.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

