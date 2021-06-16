Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,855 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 60,689 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.0% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of Adobe worth $178,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,124.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 23,253 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after buying an additional 21,354 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $1,058,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $2,958,000. Trust Co of Kansas boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 12,618 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $562.00.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $546.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,087. The company has a market cap of $261.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.48 and a fifty-two week high of $561.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $504.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

