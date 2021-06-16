Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,478 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $5.71 on Wednesday, reaching $542.75. The stock had a trading volume of 131,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,087. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.48 and a 1-year high of $561.36. The firm has a market cap of $259.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $562.00.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

