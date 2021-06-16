Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.44

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and traded as high as $5.70. Advanced Info Service Public shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 1,621 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.40.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AVIFY)

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2600 MHz frequencies.

