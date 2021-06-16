Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$18.39. Aecon Group shares last traded at C$18.17, with a volume of 155,216 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARE. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.67. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$754.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$682.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.2599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 54.54%.

Aecon Group Company Profile (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

