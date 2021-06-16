Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.71. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 226,669 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $62.30 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 43.02% and a negative return on equity of 50.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

