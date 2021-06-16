Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.85 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) will report sales of $53.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aemetis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.55 million and the highest is $58.00 million. Aemetis reported sales of $47.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full-year sales of $221.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $215.00 million to $227.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $301.70 million, with estimates ranging from $275.10 million to $337.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.03 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Aemetis in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aemetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter worth $4,074,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 389.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 103,522 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter worth $1,513,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter worth $1,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $432.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of -0.13.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

