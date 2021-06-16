Aeternity (AE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.05 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $50.10 million and $9.05 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aeternity has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 76% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 79.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.00176459 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00034315 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 384,411,685 coins and its circulating supply is 338,590,742 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

