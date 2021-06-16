AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,603,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 272,389 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.87% of AGNC Investment worth $77,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,438,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,872,000 after acquiring an additional 879,088 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 122,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.36. 43,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,848,873. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jun 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 8.2%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

