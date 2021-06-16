Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Short Interest Update

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the May 13th total of 6,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on API shares. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura began coverage on Agora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Agora in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Agora presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Get Agora alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Agora during the first quarter worth about $116,686,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Agora by 4.9% during the first quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,600,000 after buying an additional 106,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Agora by 563.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,104,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,793,000 after buying an additional 1,787,209 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in Agora by 2,365.9% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,726,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,285,000 after buying an additional 1,656,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Agora by 9.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,716,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,283,000 after buying an additional 146,502 shares in the last quarter. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ API traded down $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.02. 11,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,467. Agora has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $114.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.29. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.69.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Agora will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.