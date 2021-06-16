Agora (NASDAQ:API) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) fell 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.87 and last traded at $40.24. 11,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,576,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.95.

A number of research firms have recently commented on API. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Get Agora alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and a PE ratio of -8.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.29.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. Agora’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of API. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,680,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter worth $48,003,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agora by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,763,000 after buying an additional 47,361 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Agora by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter worth $639,000. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.