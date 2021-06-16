Aidos Kuneen Price Reaches $0.45 on Major Exchanges (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001156 BTC on popular exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $11.27 million and $1.09 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,009.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,439.32 or 0.06253078 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $613.75 or 0.01573311 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.64 or 0.00439986 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00146339 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.54 or 0.00703763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00424942 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00370069 BTC.

About Aidos Kuneen

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

