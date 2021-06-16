Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Nathan Blecharczyk Sells 875,000 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $129,788,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 486,111 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $68,055,540.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.15. 9,603,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,953,683. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.52.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $846,944,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 551.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,208 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $375,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.97.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

