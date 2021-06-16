AirSwap (AST) Price Tops $0.15

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 16th. One AirSwap coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. AirSwap has a market cap of $23.01 million and $1.03 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AirSwap Coin Profile

AirSwap (CRYPTO:AST) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Coin Trading

