Alan Louis Urban Sells 5,000 Shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Stock

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) CFO Alan Louis Urban sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $12,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,197.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RSSS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,470. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.19 million, a P/E ratio of -236.00 and a beta of 0.47. Research Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 19,444.6% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,934,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,014 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 1,201.3% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 372,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. 23.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

