Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of research firms have commented on ALBO. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ ALBO opened at $32.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.80. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $631.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 10.17.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.57). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 144.0% in the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 103,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 60,883 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 46.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 2.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 22.8% in the first quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 13,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

