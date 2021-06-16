Alchemint Standards (SDS) Reaches One Day Volume of $24.00

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One Alchemint Standards coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $138,124.60 and $24.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00060422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00145324 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.09 or 0.00180723 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.98 or 0.00953928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,623.50 or 0.99583854 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards was first traded on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

