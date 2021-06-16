Alerian MLP ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 57,618 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 969% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,388 call options.

Shares of AMLP traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.73. 2,157,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,608. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 160.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

