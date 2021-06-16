Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) is Carlson Capital L P’s 5th Largest Position

Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 613,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,391 shares during the period. Alexion Pharmaceuticals makes up 3.5% of Carlson Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 0.28% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $93,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALXN. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.86. The stock had a trading volume of 64,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,146. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.91 and a 52-week high of $182.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.80, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

