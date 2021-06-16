Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,492,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 81,258 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 11.2% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Alibaba Group worth $338,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $209.89. 262,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,662,615. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $204.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $567.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

