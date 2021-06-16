Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,003,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 455,178 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Alibaba Group worth $1,349,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.42. The stock had a trading volume of 127,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,662,615. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $204.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $569.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.57.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

