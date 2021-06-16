Alice L. Walton Sells 851,363 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 851,363 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $119,190,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,801,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,550,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,667,101. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.66 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.32. The firm has a market cap of $384.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Walmart by 558.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 661,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $95,361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

