Alleghany Corp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alleghany Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,856 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 113,724 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.3% of Alleghany Corp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Alleghany Corp DE’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $129.64 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.91.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

