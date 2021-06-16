Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Shares of ADS traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.09. 11,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,083. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Alliance Data Systems has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADS. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $4,144,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 36,437 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

