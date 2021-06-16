Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Position in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Guess’ worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,813,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 4.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,261,000 after purchasing an additional 30,449 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,793,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 243.0% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 310,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 220,181 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Guess’ news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $80,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $822,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,001. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Guess’ from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 2.24. Guess’, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $31.12.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.92 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business’s revenue was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.81) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently -642.86%.

Guess’ Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

