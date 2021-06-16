Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Holdings in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,596 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of Epizyme worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Epizyme by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Epizyme by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Epizyme by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Epizyme in the first quarter valued at $366,000. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Epizyme alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPZM. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $81,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David M. Mott purchased 28,231 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $225,283.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,983.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPZM opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.28. Epizyme, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.13). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 143.20% and a negative net margin of 1,139.03%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 442.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.