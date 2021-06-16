Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 79.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Affimed worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Affimed in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

AFMD opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 2.74. Affimed has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 87.56% and a negative net margin of 144.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affimed Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

