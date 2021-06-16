Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $438,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Atea Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

AVIR opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.24. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $94.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.57.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

