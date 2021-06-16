Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of America’s Car-Mart worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1,851.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 41,278 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 54,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total transaction of $685,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRMT opened at $146.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $970.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.69. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.47 and a 1-year high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

