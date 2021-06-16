Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,111 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.20% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.9% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 66,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTT. Raymond James upped their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of CTT stock opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $578.05 million, a PE ratio of -40.76 and a beta of 1.40. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 13.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -150.00%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

