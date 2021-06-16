Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,840 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.10% of Avid Bioservices worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDMO. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.83. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -793.40 and a beta of 2.22.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

