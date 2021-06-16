Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.08% of Impinj worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $90,620.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,948,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $75,570.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 34,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,546 shares of company stock worth $241,190. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PI opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.13. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 2.33.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

