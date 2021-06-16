Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.13 Million Stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 89.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,201 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.05% of Purple Innovation worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Purple Innovation by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Purple Innovation by 49.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396. 24.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2,750.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

