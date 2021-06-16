Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.10% of Dynavax Technologies worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 57,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.42 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 51.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,998.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

