Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 94,130 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $983.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $5.53.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.00.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

