Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 59.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,759 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.20% of Barrett Business Services worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

BBSI opened at $75.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $79.73.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.71%. Analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBSI. TheStreet downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their price target on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

