Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New Investment in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 111,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of SiriusPoint as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPNT. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth $2,682,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,481,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,850,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Institutional investors own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

In related news, insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 61,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $650,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPNT opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.45. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 27.19%.

SiriusPoint Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

