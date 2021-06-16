Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 43,341 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 127.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,341 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Global Medical REIT worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 936,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after acquiring an additional 272,261 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,542,000 after buying an additional 257,019 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 902,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after buying an additional 171,567 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 77,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 501,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after buying an additional 70,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40. The company has a market cap of $954.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. On average, analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 93.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

