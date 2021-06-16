Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 6,000 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of B. Riley Financial worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,625,000 after buying an additional 134,511 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 386,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25,588 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 358,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 242.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,956,000 after purchasing an additional 207,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67,359 shares during the last quarter. 45.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RILY opened at $68.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.27. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 113.15%. The business had revenue of $600.16 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 940,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Moore acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.68 per share, for a total transaction of $338,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 212,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,397,837.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 38,316 shares of company stock worth $2,567,784 and have sold 955,503 shares worth $8,901,501. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

