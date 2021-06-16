Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,265 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Scholastic worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholastic alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.

Scholastic stock opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.68 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.97. Scholastic Co. has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $40.47.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $277.50 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.