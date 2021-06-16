Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 8,510 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,510 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of AngioDynamics worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 15.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.42 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 61.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANGO. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $83,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $457,421.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

