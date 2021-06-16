Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in H. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $828,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $151,146.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $306,382.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at $795,915.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,484 shares of company stock valued at $539,189 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

H has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.54.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $92.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.51.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

