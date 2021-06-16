AllianceBlock (ALBT) Market Capitalization Achieves $55.51 Million

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. AllianceBlock has a total market capitalization of $55.51 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllianceBlock coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AllianceBlock has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00061114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00023022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.69 or 0.00761327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00083352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,001.67 or 0.07754861 BTC.

AllianceBlock Profile

ALBT is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 213,977,783 coins. AllianceBlock’s official website is allianceblock.io . AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AllianceBlock is medium.com/@allianceblock

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

