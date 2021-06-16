Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Stock Holdings Increased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 296.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,442 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.59. 9,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,542. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNT. Barclays increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.