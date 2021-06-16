Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,484,000 after acquiring an additional 942,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,473,000 after buying an additional 288,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,889,000 after buying an additional 171,490 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,604,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,590,000 after acquiring an additional 140,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $135,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $166.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $178.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The business had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.07.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $374,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $790,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,595,162. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

