Alpha Impact (IMPACT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11,340.00

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Impact has a market cap of $975,149.30 and approximately $11,340.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00059833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00144268 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00180981 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.48 or 0.00943138 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,251.71 or 1.00080801 BTC.

Alpha Impact Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 6,010,000 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Buying and Selling Alpha Impact

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Impact should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Impact using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

