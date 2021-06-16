Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Lowered by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $113,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 35.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 86.7% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 56 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 19,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,191,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,449.71, for a total transaction of $171,479.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,562.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total transaction of $34,646,249.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,158,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,791,543,791.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,887 shares of company stock valued at $161,125,449 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,521.81. The company had a trading volume of 68,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,363.86. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,347.01 and a 12-month high of $2,537.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

