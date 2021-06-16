Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,641 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $78,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $2,118,088,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 537.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after acquiring an additional 611,904 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after acquiring an additional 488,608 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,689,000 after acquiring an additional 311,706 shares during the period. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG traded down $33.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,486.81. 54,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,309. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,347.01 and a 1-year high of $2,537.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,363.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,887 shares of company stock worth $161,125,449 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

