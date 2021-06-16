Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.3% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,307,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $3.89 on Wednesday, hitting $2,424.50. The company had a trading volume of 42,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,322.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,455.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

