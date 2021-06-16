Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $16.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,411.59. 29,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,700. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,322.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,455.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.